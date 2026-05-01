Firefighters rescue man trapped in Northern Ohio grain bin

MEDINA — Multiple firefighters helped rescue a man buried up to his chest in corn inside a grain bin in Ohio on Tuesday.

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Firefighters responded at 2:12 p.m. on April 28 on a report of a male trapped in a grain bin, according to a Medina Fire spokesperson.

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When firefighters arrived, they found a man who was alert and oriented but buried up to his chest in corn.

When someone is trapped in grain, they usually can’t move because of the weight of the surrounding material, the spokesperson said.

Crews first tried to dig the man out, but the grain filled back up.

Another fire crew entered the bin through a side door and secured the victim with a rescue sling to prevent him from being engulfed any deeper.

“Rope and Confined Space rescue team members arrived and assisted the Engine 2 crew with assembling a Grain Rescue Sleeve around the victim. This specialized device allows the corn to be removed,” the spokesperson said.

They placed the victim in a Stokes basket after removing corn to a level below his waist. He was then removed from the bin. A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center.

He has since been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Man Trapped Grain Bin Medina Photo courtesy of Medina Fire Department (via Facebook) (Medina Fire Department (via Facebook))

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