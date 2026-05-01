2026 A World A’Fair to celebrate 50 years this weekend in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — A popular event will begin later today in Greene County.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz previews the 2026 A World A’Fair LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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This year marks the 50th anniversary of A World A’Fair.

It is about celebrating the different cultures that make up the Miami Valley.

This includes foods from everywhere, from Turkey to the Philippines.

It will also feature musical performances to take you inside the different cultures represented here.

“It was a professor at UD who had a varied cultural representation in his student body. And he pulled together a little celebration day for them, and it kind of just blossomed from there,” said Wendy Middleton, Secretary of the Dayton International Festival Inc.

Things get underway today at 5 p.m. and will continue throughout the weekend.

Visit this website for more information.

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