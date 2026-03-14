Firefighters respond to fire in Greene County neighborhood

XENIA — Several firefighters responded to a structure fire in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

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Xenia firefighters were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of N Monroe Drive on a reported fire, according to a Greene County dispatcher.

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Photos from the scene show firefighters at a boarded-up facility.

Our news crew did not see any flames or smoke when they arrived.

Xenia officers blocked off N Monroe Drive at Country Club Drive.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Xenia Fire Department to determine if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

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