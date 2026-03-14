Firefighters on scene of church fire in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at a church in Clark County.
Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Moorefield Street in Springfield, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.
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No additional information was available.
The News Center is working to determine whether anyone was injured and the total amount of damage the fire caused.
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