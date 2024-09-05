Chick-fil-A to be closed due to renovation in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A local Chick-fil-A will temporarily close its doors this week.
The restaurant located at the 5300 block of Cornerstone Boulevard is scheduled to close on Friday, according to a social media post.
It will undergo a three-week renovation.
The dining room will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, but the drive-thru will operate until 8 p.m.
They have encouraged customers to visit the nearby location in Washington Township.
Visit the Chick-fil-A Centerville Facebook page for updates on the renovation.
