Chick-fil-A to be closed due to renovation in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A local Chick-fil-A will temporarily close its doors this week.

The restaurant located at the 5300 block of Cornerstone Boulevard is scheduled to close on Friday, according to a social media post.

It will undergo a three-week renovation.

The dining room will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, but the drive-thru will operate until 8 p.m.

They have encouraged customers to visit the nearby location in Washington Township.

Visit the Chick-fil-A Centerville Facebook page for updates on the renovation.

