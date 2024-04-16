Charges approved against father accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter in Dayton

DAYTON — New details were released Tuesday about a father accused of killing his daughter and then blaming his stepson who has autism.

Kenneth Paul Farler III, 38, was arrested just hours after the shooting and is now facing charges.

>> RELATED: 15-year-old girl allegedly shot, killed by father at Dayton apartment identified

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the teen Tuesday as Kendra Farler.

Police say Farler had a room at a boarding house in an east Dayton neighborhood. Sunday, his wife and three children, including 15-year-old Kendra, came to visit him.

Police learned Farler also had several weapons in the room and the visit ended in a family tragedy.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter at Dayton apartment

“To say it was a tragedy is an understatement,” said Dayton Police Major Brian Johns.

Johns spoke about what happened at the boarding house just moments after prosecutors approved charges against Farler.

On a 911 call moments after the shooting, Farler tried to blame his daughter’s death on an accidental shooting, saying his 15-year-old, autistic stepson was responsible.

“We have great investigators at the Dayton Police Department and they knew right away those stories were not consistent,” Johns said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person shot at an apartment in Dayton; police investigation underway

Prosecutors approved charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children, and having weapons under disability against Farler.

Police say they discovered a shotgun and several other weapons in his boarding room, despite previous convictions that didn’t allow him to legally have a gun.

“I feel terrible for the family first off,” said Nancy Ledbetter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Ledbetter said the entire neighborhood is shaken up by the teen’s death.

“I will say it’s not an accident, even our victim was asking him not to point the shotgun at her,” Johns said.

Police said both parents initially claimed the victim’s 15-year-old autistic brother was responsible for the gunfire.

The mother is cooperating and will not be charged, but police say whoever provided the guns to Farler, a convicted felon, could be charged if they track them down.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group