15-year-old girl allegedly shot, killed by father at Dayton apartment identified

DAYTON — The 15-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Dayton Sunday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the teen Tuesday as Kendra Farler.

News Center 7 is gathering new insight from investigators and neighbors for News Center 7 at 5:00

At 12:20 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of Bowen Street on reports of a shooting, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter at Dayton apartment

Neighbors heard the gunfire ring out and saw the chaos ensue.

When police arrived on scene, they located Farler. It is not immediately clear where she was found.

Bauer said she was pronounced dead on scene.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person shot at an apartment in Dayton; police investigation underway

A police incident report shows Kenneth Paul Farler III, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting.

In the newly obtained 911 call, a man who identifies himself as Farler said his 15-year-old daughter had been shot.

Before Farler gets on the line, a woman can be heard pleading for help. A dispatcher continuously asked her who shot the girl but she gave no answer.

Farler told the dispatcher his 15-year-old autistic son was the one who accidentally fired the gun.

“My stepson, he’s autistic, he had no, it was an accident ma’am. He’s autistic he had no (expletive) idea what he was doing,” the 911 call said.

>> 19-year-old dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Montgomery County

A police source confirmed to News Center 7 that Farler is accused of shooting his daughter.

Farler is facing preliminary charges of murder and having weapons while under disability, according to jail records.

Nancy Ledbetter lives on Bowen Street and said she heard the gunfire while cleaning around her house.

“I kind of was you know wondering what was going on so I started to walk over there and right across the street at the corner, there was a lady and I asked her, ‘Do you happen to know what’s going on?’ She says my granddaughter was shot,” Ledbetter said.

In another 911 call, a bystander said he heard the mayhem unfold.

“She’s a kid,” the caller said. “I just heard a gunshot and heard them scream.”

He told dispatch he wasn’t sure who was shot.

“I was just in my car, I heard a gunshot and heard oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” the caller said.

>> Man accused of firing over 40 shots, killing man formally charged

Ledbetter is disappointed because she said this is just one of many problems to happen on her street.

“Shootings (are) becoming more and more of a problem,” Ledbetter said. “My grandson, he’ll be three my granddaughter will be two, and they can’t come out and play in their yard because of this and it’s just its astronomically crazy.

Even on nice days, she doesn’t feel comfortable sitting on her porch.

“My heart and my prayers go out to the family and if they need me, I’m there for them,” Ledbetter said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group