Changes coming to stretch of US-35 in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Drivers can expect some changes on US-35 in Greene County.

The Greene County Egineer’s Office said they are getting ready for the next phase of construction being done on the intersection of Trebein Road and US-35 westbound.

Starting overnight on Oct. 30, traffic on westbound US-35 will be diverted onto the interchange ramps to and from Trebein Road.

Westbound traffic will stay this way through the winter to give the contractor time to work on the mainline and eastbound ramps.

Along with the traffic shift, a newly installed traffic signal will be set to stop-and-go operation during the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lyndsay Downing drives through the area every day heading to Wright Patterson Air Force Base from Jamestown.

She said traffic is usually crazy and is hopeful about the work being done.

“I think it’s making progress, I think over time it will be a huge improvement in this area, it’s just a matter of when it’s gonna get done. When it does though I think it will make this 35 better with huge improvements,” Downing said.

Engineers reminded drivers to be extra careful in the area as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern.

US-35 Traffic Change (Greene County )

