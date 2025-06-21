CenterPoint Energy looking to sell Ohio gas business

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy says it has plans to sell its Ohio gas business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement recently shared on the company’s website, CenterPoint Energy announced it was beginning the sales process for its gas business in Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

“From a day-to-day customer perspective, our Ohio customers should see no impact during the sales process and will continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service from CenterPoint, and all aspects of our customer service will remain the same,” the company wrote.

CenterPoint Energy noted that if customers need to reach the company, all phone numbers, websites, and addresses will remain unchanged during the sale process.

CenterPoint Energy currently serves approximately 7 million homes and businesses in four states: Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, and Texas.

In Ohio, the company delivers natural gas to around 333,000 customers in all or portions of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group