Kroger Co. to close 60 stores

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. is planning to close dozens of stores in the coming months.

The company’s announcement was made during its first-quarter earnings release. In it, Kroger said it “recognized an impairment charge of $100 million related to the planned closing of 60 stores over the next 18 months.”

Kroger told investors to expect stronger sales growth from stores that remain.

“Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance,” Kroger said.

While the company did not initially say which stores would be closing, a spokesperson told News Center 7 that they “do not anticipate any closures in the Cincinnati-Dayton region.”

Kroger did say they will offer jobs at other stores to employees who currently work at stores set to close.

There are around 2,700 Kroger stores across the country.

