Extreme Heat Watch for much of region ahead of dangerous heat

MIAMI VALLEY — Dangerously hot temperatures are predicted for the Miami Valley in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for much of the region Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Heat Alerts Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Randolph County on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this dangerous heat.

Heat and humidity will start to build into the area on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and a heat index approaching the mid-90s.

Dunn said this is our first-ever Extreme Heat Watch. It replaces what used to be called an Excessive Heat Watch.

Heat Alert Changes Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

He says it will be even warmer from Sunday through Tuesday.

We will see highs over 90 degrees and heat index values over 100.

Heat Index Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn said we could see a record high on Monday. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s. Our record high is 95 degrees, last set in 1966.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

