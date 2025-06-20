Earthquake rattles Ohio community

LAKE COUNTY — An earthquake was reported in a northern Ohio community Thursday.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison along Lake Erie around 12:54 p.m. Thursday by the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said light shaking was reported in the area.

This is the third earthquake in a week for Lake County, which experienced two minor earthquakes on Tuesday, June 17.

