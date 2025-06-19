WATCH: Officers chase, arrest wrong-way driver on U.S. 35 in Dayton

DAYTON — A chase ended with officers arresting a wrong-way driver and passenger on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

Officers saw a reckless driver near Steve Whalen Boulevard and then saw it get on U.S. 35, according to a social media post.

“The vehicle description was similar to a stolen vehicle that hit on a Flock Safety camera in the area earlier that day,” Dayton Police said.

Dashcam video shows the driver went through the grass at the Smithville Road exit and then got back on U.S. 35 in the wrong direction.

Officers turned on their overhead lights and sirens to signal for the vehicle to stop, but the driver refused.

The chase lasted two minutes.

“Get on the ground now!” the officer yelled.

Police handcuffed a 25-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger.

Their names have not been released, but both face felony charges.

