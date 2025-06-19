Wind gusts over 60 mph reported; how strong gusts are in your neighborhood

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley dealt with strong winds as powerful storms moved through on Wednesday.
Wind gusts over 60 mph have been reported across the Miami Valley.
The strong winds blew over trees and knocked off power across the area.
The National Weather Service and trained observers have reported these wind gusts:
CLARK COUNTY:
- Springfield- 47 mph
CLINTON COUNTY:
- Wilmington Air Park- 61 mph
- Clinton County Airport- 52 mph
DARKE COUNTY:
- Greenville- 60 mph
GREENE COUNTY:
- Wright Patterson Air Force Base- 54 mph
LOGAN COUNTY:
- Bellefontaine Regional Airport- 48 mph
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Dayton International Airport- 69 mph
SHELBY COUNTY:
- Fort Recovery- 58 mph
WAYNE COUNTY (IN):
- Richmond Municipal Airport- 52 mph
