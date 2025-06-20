4 arrested, stolen car, drugs seized after violent crime blitz

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A targeted enforcement in high-crime areas resulted in the four arrests.

Deputies and detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office carried out a “Violent Crimes Blitz.”

The blitz is a targeted patrol in high-crime areas, according to a social media post.

Investigators made four arrests, including two felony arrests for drug-related crimes.

A stolen vehicle, gun, and various types of drugs were also recovered.

