Celina Schools cancels some bus routes due to high winds

CELINA — High winds are causing Celina Schools to cancel its bus routes for elementary students on Friday afternoon.

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The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office recommended the district keep buses off the roads due to the high winds.

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Parents have been asked to make arrangements to pick their children up as soon as possible at Celina Elementary School.

“For safety reasons, we cannot allow students to leave with anyone who is not listed as an approved contact unless we receive permission from a parent or guardian,” the district wrote on social media.

News Center 7 spoke to the Mercer County Sheriff, who said the county is currently experiencing “whiteout” conditions due to dust blowing around. It’s causing low visibility and several crashes.

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