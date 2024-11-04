Cause of death released for man found by fisherman in Great Miami River

DAYTON — The cause of death has been released for a man found in the Great Miami River in September.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office previously identified the body Monday as 56-year-old Tyrance Bell.

Bell died from an accidental drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 17 medics and rescue boats responded to the 600 block of Monument Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a water rescue.

Bell’s body was discovered by a fisherman near the Monument Street bridge in Dayton, Mark Hess, Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety, confirmed.

