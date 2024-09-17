UPDATE: Coroner’s office called to water rescue in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @8:05 a.m.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has been called to a water rescue in Dayton Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
We continue to make phone calls and will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at 5.
Medics and rescue boats responded to the 600 block of Monument Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a water rescue.
An investigator has been requested to the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer confirmed to News Center 7.
We will update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Several crews responded to a water rescue in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Medics and rescue boats responded to the 600 block of Monument Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a water rescue.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that crews were on the scene but did not provide any additional information.
We will update this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother wants justice after car hits 11-year-old, takes off
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is arrested in New York after federal indictment
- Men sentenced in murder of Dayton police detective
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]