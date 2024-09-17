UPDATE: Coroner’s office called to water rescue in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @8:05 a.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has been called to a water rescue in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Medics and rescue boats responded to the 600 block of Monument Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a water rescue.

An investigator has been requested to the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer confirmed to News Center 7.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several crews responded to a water rescue in Dayton.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that crews were on the scene but did not provide any additional information.

We will update this story.

