Car crashes into pole prompting power outage in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE:

As of 12:15 a.m. power has been restored to most areas impacted by the crash, according to an AES Outage Map.

INITIAL REPORT:

Thousands of people were without power after a car crashed into a pole in Trotwood Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Trotwood police were called to the 4400 block of North Union Road for reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Over 2,000 people are without power in the area of the crash, according to an AES Outage Map.

A medic was called to the scene but it is not known at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

