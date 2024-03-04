‘Can’t even imagine;’ 911 call details discovery of Ellie Carder’s body after weeks of searching

TROY — A group of Troy community members searching for a missing 14-year-old girl found her body in the Great Miami River Sunday.

Carder was last seen on Jan. 31, near East Staunton and Michigan Avenue. Later that night, someone heard screaming at the ConAgra Food on Dye Mill Road.

A week later, crews found her backpack north of ConAgra.

On March 3, more than 4 weeks after she was last seen, kayakers searching for Carder spotted a body.

“I’m calling in because I’m a kayaker out searching for Ellie Carder and we found a body,” a 911 caller told Miami County Communication Center dispatchers Sunday.

