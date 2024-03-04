Troy Schools to offer counseling for students after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body

TROY — Troy City Schools released an announcement on social media after the discovery of 14-year-old Ellie Carder’s body Sunday.

Troy High School and Upper Valley Career Center will provide crisis counselors for students on Monday, according to a social media post.

Carder was a student at Troy High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ellie, her family, her friends and the entire Troy community,” the post read.

The district thanked the Troy police and fire departments, Miami County Communication Center, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and all who were involved in the search for Carder.

