Kayaker locates body of missing Troy girl Ellie Carder, no signs of trauma found

TROY — The body of 14-year-old Ellie Carder was found in the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

At 2:19 p.m., Miami County Communication Center dispatchers received a call regarding a body found in the Great Miami River.

A kayaker told dispatchers they found a body in the river approximately 2 miles downstream from the E. State Route 41 bridge in Troy, McKinney said.

Troy police officers, detectives, and the Troy Fire Department responded to the call.

Upon arrival, they located a body in the water. Fire crews recovered the body, McKinney said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Troy police posted to social media confirming the body was Carder.

The coroner’s investigator did a preliminary exam of her body and found no obvious signs of trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, McKinney said.

