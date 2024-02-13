14-year-old Troy girl missing for almost 2 weeks; Police continue their search

TROY — The search for missing 14-year-old Ellie Carder is still underway, according to Troy Police Department Detective Captain Dominic Burnside.

Ellie Carder was last seen during the evening of Jan. 31 in the area of E. Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue, heading toward the Great Miami River.

On Feb. 6, police found her backpack while searching the Great Miami River near E. Main Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The department’s main focus remains in the area of the Great Miami River.

Search crews will continue to use boats for visual searches and drones for air and underwater support, Burnside said.

Troy police have recently received assistance from Christian Aid Ministries, Equusearch, and Wright Patterson Fire Services.

If you can provide any information or tips regarding Ellie Carder, contact the Troy Police Department of the Miami County Communications Center.

The department has no further updates to report at this time.

