‘It’s all about coming together;’ Troy community mourning after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body

TROY — Family and friends as well as the Troy community are now mourning the loss of 14-year-old Ellie Carder after she was reported missing for over a month.

Her body was found in the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

As we originally reported, Carder was last seen on January 31 around Easton Road and Michigan Avenue heading toward the Great Miami River.

Once people found out about her disappearance, the community stepped up and searched for her on several occasions.

Her body was located approximately two miles downstream from the East State Route 41 bridge, Chief McKinney said.

Kayakers called the police after believing they saw a body in the water. Troy Police brought their water rafts to search until they ultimately found her.

“Preliminary investigation done by Troy detectives doesn’t show any immediate signs of trauma to the body or anything like that,” Dominic Burnside, Troy Police Detective, told News Center 7 on Sunday. “Our hearts and our sympathy goes out to the family of Ellie. We’ve been working very closely with them over these past few weeks.”

He said the autopsy would take about eight to 12 weeks and then they will be able to find out how Carder died.

The Troy community held a vigil Sunday night at the State Route 41 bridge.

Francis Fleenor and Sarah Jackson were both out searching for Carder since early February. They told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they both made sure they were at the vigil Sunday night.

“She’s gone, but not forgotten,” said Fleenor. “A lot of people out there didn’t know Ellie, but it’s all about coming together.”

Troy City Schools announced that they will have crisis counselors at the high school on Monday for any students who need it.

