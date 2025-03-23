Busy ramp onto I-75 in Montgomery Co. to close for 2 months

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project may cause delays for drivers in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Needmore Road ramp to I-75 South in Harrison Township will close for two months starting Monday, March 24.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews will work on repairs between Needmore Road and Leo Street during the closure, according to ODOT.

This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct I-75 between SR-4 and Needmore Road.

The ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to I-75 South is also closed but is expected to re-open in June, according to ODOT.

Drivers who use the Needmore Road ramp can take get on the interstate at the Stanley Avenue ramp.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group