Busy ramp onto I-75 in Montgomery Co. to close for 2 months

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project may cause delays for drivers in Montgomery County.
The Needmore Road ramp to I-75 South in Harrison Township will close for two months starting Monday, March 24.
Crews will work on repairs between Needmore Road and Leo Street during the closure, according to ODOT.
This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct I-75 between SR-4 and Needmore Road.
The ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to I-75 South is also closed but is expected to re-open in June, according to ODOT.
Drivers who use the Needmore Road ramp can take get on the interstate at the Stanley Avenue ramp.
