Bus driver ‘no longer employed’ with local school district after child left on bus

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A school bus driver is “no longer employed” with St. Marys City Schools after a child was left on a bus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Auglaize County ESC student was left on a St. Marys City School bus on Sept. 2, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Bill Ruane on Tuesday.

News Center 7 obtained the letter from the school district on Wednesday.

The incident happened on a midday route, and staff found the child before the dismissal routes began, according to the letter.

It is unclear exactly how long the child was alone on the bus.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The student showed no signs of distress and suffered no physical injuries,” the letter read.

The district said the child’s parents and the police department were notified immediately.

The driver involved in the incident was put on leave Sept. 2 and is “no longer employed” by the district, according to the letter.

The district completed its investigation and conducted a review of its current procedures.

The letter indicates that the district is looking into bus safety equipment upgrades.

The Auglaize County ESC also reviewed its policies and procedures, according to the letter.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group