Body cam video shows investigators find standoff suspect hiding under safes in Kettering home

KETTERING — The man arrested during a standoff and search that resulted in the discovery of human remains at a Kettering home is now in jail.

News Center 7 has new video of police going through piles of trash to find Shane Smith inside the home. We will break down that video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Shane Smith, 40, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Smith was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Mini Court in Kettering on Tuesday.

Jail records indicate he was taken to a Kettering hospital after being taken into custody on Tuesday. We’ve reached out to Kettering Police to confirm that and if he was discharged today before being booked into jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police first responded to the home around 8:45 a.m. in connection with a search warrant related to a missing person, Nicole Slusser.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Smith, was identified as a person of interest in her case.

Over 10 hours after police arrived on the scene, Smith was found inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes.

While detectives were searching the property, possible human remains were found in the backyard.

