Blue Berry Cafe to host grand opening today at former Golden Nugget site

KETTERING — A longtime Montgomery County business is getting new life today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Blue Berry Cafe sets opening date for new location in former Golden Nugget site

The Blue Berry Cafe will host the grand opening today at its new location in Kettering at the 2900 block of South Dixie Drive, the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is taking a look at what went into making this happen starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>We now know what’s moving in to the former Golden Nugget site

The cafe announced on social media that it starts this morning at 7 a.m. and will be open today until 1:30 p.m.

“ONE MORE SLEEP until our GRAND OPENING means one more practice day,” they said in a statement.

The cafe wrote in a social media post last week, “We cannot wait to serve you, however, if you are in a hurry or on a tight schedule, please be aware that we could have very long wait times.”

>>RELATED: ‘This is not the end;’ Local café to temporarily close later this month

As News Center 7 previously reported last month, the popular Greene County spot announced it would expand into Montgomery County and move into the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on S. Dixie Drive.

The former Golden Nugget site was purchased by Winsupply in October.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home. We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of Blue Berry Cafe, said in January.

>>PHOTOS: Local café to temporarily close later this month

We will have reactions from both workers and customers during the grand opening later today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group