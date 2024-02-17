Blue Berry Cafe sets opening date for new location in former Golden Nugget site

KETTERING — We now know when the Blue Berry Cafe will be open for business at their new Kettering location.

The cafe will host its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an announcement made on social media.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: We now know what’s moving in to the former Golden Nugget site

As News Center 7 previously reported last month, the popular Greene County spot expanded into Montgomery County and moved into the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on S. Dixie Drive.

The former Golden Nugget site was purchased by Winsupply in October.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home. We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of Blue Berry Cafe, said in January.

>> RELATED: ‘This is not the end;’ Local café to temporarily close later this month

The announcement of the expansion to Kettering came a day after the cafe owners announced they’d be temporarily closing their Bellbrook location later as they plan to move to a new location in the city.

©2024 Cox Media Group