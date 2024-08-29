Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Moraine

MORAINE — A bicyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Moraine early Thursday morning.

Officers and medics responded at 2:54 a.m. to the 5400 block of Dryden Road on initial reports of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle, according to dispatchers.

It happened near the Heidelberg Distributing Company.

Medics transported the bicyclist to an area hospital with minor injuries, a Moraine police sergeant told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

