Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Moraine

MORAINE — A bicyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Moraine early Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers and medics responded at 2:54 a.m. to the 5400 block of Dryden Road on initial reports of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle, according to dispatchers.
It happened near the Heidelberg Distributing Company.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old girl
- ‘It’s not easy;’ Grandfather frustrated with inconsistent bussing schedule at Dayton school
- Wife of Springfield company’s president killed in crash on I-70
Medics transported the bicyclist to an area hospital with minor injuries, a Moraine police sergeant told News Center 7.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]