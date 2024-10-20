Bengals beat Browns 21-14 in Battle of Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 21-14 in the Battle of Ohio on Sunday.

This was the first official road win for Bengals QB Joe Burrow against the Browns.

Cincinnati started the game with a kickoff return touchdown from WR Charlie Jones after he ran 100 yards and dodged several tackles, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

CHARLIE FREAKIN' JONES WITH THE 100-YD KICK RETURN!!!!



📺: #CINvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/9ObAqsLtQ7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 20, 2024

Jones’ touchdown was the longest return this season and the third since the new kickoff rule was implemented, according to the AP.

The Bengals and Browns went back and forth throughout the first half with their punt units.

Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. went out with a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return, according to the AP.

The Browns made it on the scoreboard after RB Nick Chubb ran in a 1-yard touchdown. Chubb was back on the field for the first time since his knee injury last season.

NICHOLAS JAMAAL CHUBB#CINvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VB0posVj2H — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

The touchdown came a few plays after Cleveland’s starting QB Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with a non-contact Achilles injury.

Watson was ruled out of the remainder of the game. It is unclear if he will play again this season.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over until he suffered a finger injury and third-string QB Jameis Winston entered the game, according to the AP.

Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, connecting with WR Ja’Marr Chase for an 18-yard score and Tee Higgins for a 25-yard TD six minutes later.

Late in the fourth, Bengals S Geno Stone was taken off on a cart with a severe leg injury after accidentally being hit by teammate Von Bell.

With less than 90 seconds left, Browns’ Winston connected with TE David Njoku for a nine-yard touchdown pass and a successful two-point try.

Chief elevates for 6!#CINvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/jz29Gk3eAO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

The game ended 21-14, with the Bengals earning their first win in the AFC North.

Up Next:

The Bengals (3-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Browns (1-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 1 p.m.

