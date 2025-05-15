Officers searching for 2 people connected to wallet theft at Fairfield Commons Mall

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two people?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a woman and a man connected to theft at Fairfield Commons Mall, according to a social media post.

The woman is accused of taking a customer’s wallet with the man’s assistance from the counter at H&M on May 10.

The department posted pictures of both suspects on its Facebook page.

If you can ID them, contact Officer Denlinger at (937) 426-1225, extension 157.

You can also reach out by email.

