Browns QB carted off with non-contact Achilles injury

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field Sunday with an apparent serious right leg injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson was seen grabbing his right, lower leg before halftime.

The Browns posted on social media shortly after that Watson had suffered an Achilles injury and he was ruled out for the game.

It is not clear at this time if this injury will be season-ending for Watson.

The Browns’ backup quarterback is Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Deshaun Watson injury (Getty Images)

