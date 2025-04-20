Area rabbit rescue says Easter is busiest time of year for surrenders

COLUMBUS — Families often get rabbits this time of year not knowing how much work they can be. Ohio House Rabbit Rescue says these rabbits are often surrendered after they realize the long-term care involved in raising a rabbit, according to our news partner WBNS.

Ohio House Rabbit Rescue is a nonprofit dedicated to rabbit welfare.

Rabbits and Easter go hand-in-hand, and families get them hoping to make the holiday feel more special, WBNS says.

But caring for a rabbit is more demanding than some might expect. After Easter, a lot of rescues find themselves with requests from people looking to surrender their rabbits, WBNS reported. Ohio House Rabbit Rescue wants to remind pet owners that they are long-term responsibilities, not just seasonal fun.

Ohio House Rabbit Rescue has between 35 and 40 rabbits up for adoption right now, according to WBNS.

Caring for rabbits involves finding appropriate housing, food, grooming, toys and socialization, according to WBNS.

To learn more about Ohio House Rabbit Rescue, click here.

