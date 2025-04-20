After 40 years of hand-dyed eggs, local Easter celebration switches to plastic

YELLOW SPRINGS — Kids were participating in egg hunts all over the Miami Valley Sunday, many with plastic eggs this year instead of real eggs.

Young’s Dairy Farm placed 10,000 eggs across a field for hundreds of kids to find.

Due to low inventory and high prices, Young’s Dairy Farm opted out of hand-dyed eggs this year.

“Due to the high demand for eggs in our local community and rising prices, we’re using plastic eggs and filling them with a different kind of treasure—a free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel! Every egg will contain a special ticket, redeemable anytime we’re open,” Young’s Dairy Farm said when they announced the change.

Despite the switch, parents and children didn’t seem to mind the change.

“That was very smart of them actually, very economical, and the kids still enjoyed themselves,” Charmain Gibson from Yellow Springs said.

Young’s Dairy Farm also decided to donate $1,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield and another $1,500 to The Food Bank in Dayton in order to support local families in need.

They say they are looking forward to returning to the dyed-egg tradition next year.

