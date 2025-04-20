Police investigating reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex on Easter Sunday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 500 block of Scranton Street around 1:47 p.m.

The supervisor said dispatchers got reports that a male was being stabbed in this area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

