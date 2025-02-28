Local

Area politicians react to Trump, Vance meeting with Zelenskyy

By WHIO Staff
APTOPIX Trump Zelenskyy Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov) (Mystyslav Chernov/AP)
By WHIO Staff

Politicians from across the region have reacted to a heated exchange between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, posted a reaction on X:

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, also responded to the meeting on social media:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, said the following:

We will continue to update this story as more reactions come in.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read