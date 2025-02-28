Area politicians react to Trump, Vance meeting with Zelenskyy

Politicians from across the region have reacted to a heated exchange between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, posted a reaction on X:

Finally we have a President who will speak the TRUTH and stand up against Washington’s endless wars. American taxpayers have been funding this war, it’s time to stop the killing and stop risking World War 3! https://t.co/ueh8ElEro0 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) February 28, 2025

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, also responded to the meeting on social media:

Putin invaded Ukraine under President Barack Obama, and then again under President Joe Biden—neither of them had a strategy to win a war or bring peace to the region.



America under President Trump is working to bring peace. It is very easy to start a war but incredibly hard to… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) February 28, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, said the following:

It’s a Russia First policy and their fixation with dictators over democracies is insane - and ultimately very, very dangerous. https://t.co/90kkKdaacU — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) February 28, 2025

We will continue to update this story as more reactions come in.

©2025 Cox Media Group