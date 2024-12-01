Appeal denied for Ohio man convicted of ‘brutal’ murder, assault

ATHENS COUNTY — An Ohio man convicted of a deadly rampage in Athens County has been denied an appeal.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the State of Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Justin Pennington, 38, of Guysville.

With the denied appeal, Pennington will continue to serve out his life in prison sentence which he was handed last year. He’s currently incarcerated in the Noble Correctional Facility.

Pennington was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and breaking and entering in connection to the 2021 killing of a man and the assault of a woman.

In June 2021, Justin Pennington went to the home of a man and “brutally assaulted” him, leaving him for dead.

He then walked to Sharpe’s daughter’s home and told her he “just beat the pulp out” of her father and that she should go check on him, prosecutors shared on social media.

When paramedics got to the scene, Sharpe was unresponsive with blood pooling in his nose, ears, and mouth. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Less than an hour after beating Sharpe to death, Pennington assaulted a woman with an aluminum baseball bat.

