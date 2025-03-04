Animal Resource Center provides update on dog attack that injured 60-year-old man

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is asking for the public’s help to ensure safety after a 60-year-old man was attacked by dogs in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, ARC leaders said they have impounded two of the six dogs involved in the attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt said they’re investigating the dog attack along Kensington Avenue on Feb. 22.

“We’re working hard to make sure there is appropriate accountability and enforcement, in addition to preserving safety in the neighborhood,” Bohardt said.

News Center 7 obtained Ring doorbell camera footage that shows a pack of dogs going after the man.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries but was later described to be in stable condition.

Dayton police and ARC officers responded to the scene and were able to capture two of the six dogs believed to be involved.

“We have had some unsuccessful attempts, but we have had some other measures to make contact. So there has been a mixture, but we have made contact with the owner of the dogs,” Bohardt said.

She said the two dogs taken from the scene have been designated as dangerous dogs, but could not specify if they are still working to get control of the remaining four dogs.

“At this time those dogs are deemed dangerous,” Bohardt said.

Bohardt said concerns about loose dogs seem to rise when the weather warms up.

She specified that it’s not just county regulations, but state law, that insists owners keep dogs controlled and confined.

“So you could be charged and face financial and other penalties,” Bohardt said.

ARC leaders ask anyone who may see the four dogs involved in the Kensington Avenue attack on the loose, to call them.

They also ask for all community members to report any loose pets. If no bites or attacks occurred, ARC strives to reunite any loose pets with owners.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group