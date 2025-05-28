Amazon sued for selling rice with high levels of toxic metals

Amazon is facing a lawsuit claiming it knowingly sold rice without testing it for heavy metals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lab tests conducted by Healthy Babies Bright Futures found arsenic, cadmium, mercury and lead above FDA limits in 18 rice brands, including Whole Foods’ brand 365, our news partners at WBNS reported.

As a result of the findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can deem these products as adulterated.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those suing Amazon stated that they would not have purchased or paid less for the products if they had known the rice was contaminated or if Amazon had never tested it for heavy metals.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $5 million for Amazon’s alleged violations of Washington state consumer protection laws.

WBNS reported that research shows that cooking rice in six to 10 cups of water per one cup of rice and draining the excess water before eating can remove a significant amount of arsenic, the most concerning contaminant in rice.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group