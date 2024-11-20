UPDATE: Power restored to almost 4K in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: @5:05 a.m.
Power has been restored to thousands of people after an outage Wednesday morning.
Almost 4,000 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County were without power just after 4 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.
The main areas of impact were in Northern Montgomery County.
An iWitness 7 viewer called our newsroom and said power was out on part of Siebenthaler Avenue.
They called and said It has been restored.
-INITIAL STORY-
Thousands of people are dealing with a power outage Wednesday morning.
AES Ohio reports 3,853 customers in Montgomery County are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
The main areas of impact are in the Northridge area.
We will update this story.
