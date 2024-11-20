UPDATE: Power restored to almost 4K in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: @5:05 a.m.

Power has been restored to thousands of people after an outage Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Almost 4,000 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County were without power just after 4 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

The main areas of impact were in Northern Montgomery County.

An iWitness 7 viewer called our newsroom and said power was out on part of Siebenthaler Avenue.

They called and said It has been restored.

-INITIAL STORY-

Thousands of people are dealing with a power outage Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AES Ohio reports 3,853 customers in Montgomery County are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

The main areas of impact are in the Northridge area.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



