Air Force Marathon to take place on Saturday

DAYTON — The Air Force Marathon is set to take place Sept. 16.

The marathon will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The Opening ceremonies of the 10K race will begin with leadership remarks at 6:15 a.m.

The race will officially start at 6:30 a.m. and awards will be presented at 8 a.m.

The half and full marathon will start with opening ceremonies, leadership remarks, and a featured helicopter flyover at 7:10 a.m.

The Wings of Blue will have a parachute drop at 7:18 a.m. The wheel race start will begin at 7:25 a.m. and the main race will start at 7:30 a.m.

There will be a featured helicopter landing around 9:30 a.m.

Half marathon awards will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the full marathon will start at 11 a.m.

Race participants must pick up their packets at the Health & Fitness Expo unless packet pickup was purchased ahead of time.

The Air Force Marathon office will be making a special announcement at the Marathon’s finish Line Festival, according to a spokesperson for the Marathon.

