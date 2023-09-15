Man dies days after motorcycle crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A man has died from the injuries after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 around 12:40 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Riverside police and medics were called to Springfield Street at Woodman Drive to reports of a motorcycle crash according to a media release.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Joshua Holden-Womack, 28, of Huber Heights was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries from the crash.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Riverside

On Sept. 14 Holden-Womack died from his injuries, a release states.

An initial investigation found that Holden-Womack’s motorcycle was traveling on Springfield Street when he struck a curb while merging onto Woodman Drive, lost control, and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.





