Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools terminates contracted employee after ‘concerning behavior’ with student

BELLBROOK — A contracted employee at Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District is no longer working with the district after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

An investigation into the employee was launched after a staff member at Bellbrook High School noticed concerning behavior between a student and the contracted employee.

After receiving the report, law enforcement was contacted, and an investigation was launched, the district said in a statement to families.

The internal investigation concluded that the contracted employee’s conduct violated the district’s policies on appropriate staff-student boundaries, and the employee was no longer under contract with the district as of Feb. 20.

“The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District applauds its staff and administrators for their swift and impressive actions when worrying conduct recently came to light,” the district said.

They also encourage anyone who sees or hears something concerning to report it immediately to the school administration. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 888-SaferOH.

