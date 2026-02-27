16-year-old student arrested after gun found in Ohio school building

COLUMBUS — A 16-year-old student was arrested after a gun was found in an Ohio school building on Thursday.

A student told school staff and school resource officers just before 9 a.m. that another student in an alternative high school program at the Willis Education Center in Delaware may have brought a gun, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A school resource officer and a Delaware Police officer searched and found a gun, according to police and school officials.

A student was charged with a count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone.

The student is being held by the Delaware County Juvenile Court, WBNS said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

