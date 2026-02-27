All lanes closed due to semi fire on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers and firefighters responded to a semi fire on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Friday.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. to I-75 southbound past State Route 55 on a reported semi fire, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes are currently closed on I-75 SB.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

