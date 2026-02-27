Local elementary school closed Friday due to illness

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — An elementary school in northern Montgomery County is closed on Friday due to illness.

Jefferson Township Local School District Superintendent Rusty Clifford told News Center 7 that Blairwood Elementary is closed on Friday due to an illness among teachers.

Data from the Ohio Department of Health show that the number of flu cases is on the rise.

Approximately 659 people in Ohio were hospitalized with the flu last week, and 530 people were hospitalized the week prior.

Clifford said when five of the seven teachers called in sick, it just made sense to cancel school.

“Everybody’s running temperatures. They’ve got sore throats, you know, they feel terrible. They made it through today, and then it’s like, oh my goodness, there’s no way I can get in tomorrow,” Clifford said.

However, the janitorial staff will be in the building on Friday.

“We’ll be sanitizing and cleaning everything again to get everything and, you know, taken care of,” Clifford said.

