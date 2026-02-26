Attorney for Caleb Flynn speaks out as case gets national attention

TIPP CITY — The lawyer for a man accused of killing his wife is speaking out after a delay in the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton defense lawyer Patrick Mulligan said a delay is necessary to make sure mistakes aren’t made.

“I have not experienced this level of publicity on any case that I’ve had in my 41 years as a lawyer,” Mulligan said.

Especially on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It always amazes me the stupid statements that are made on social media,” Mulligan said.

He said Caleb Flynn’s case is not ready for a preliminary hearing a week after his arrest.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead Monday after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her and Caleb’s Tipp City home.

Caleb was arrested on Feb. 19.

He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Mulligan said there is a lot of hate and other emotions being directed at his client.

“People who are hungry for any information are liable to believe anything that they hear,” he said.

He said a delay is also good for police and prosecutors waiting for test results and information.

“That’s a question when you go to court. What can they prove? And there had to be real evidence rather than rumor and speculation,” Mulligan said.

Police are waiting for test results, and evidence gathered and forensic evidence from devices seized.

Caleb’s preliminary hearing was moved to late March.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group