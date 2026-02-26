Popular Italian restaurant chain closes Montgomery County location

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A popular Italian restaurant chain has closed one of its Montgomery County locations.

Fazoli’s is now closed at the 6600 block of Miller Lane.

Our news crew went to the location on Wednesday.

They saw a note taped to the front door.

“This location is now closed,” the note said. “Thank you for supporting this Fazoli’s location. We have enjoyed the opportunity to serve you.”

The restaurant encouraged its customers to visit its locations in Huber Heights and Moraine.

