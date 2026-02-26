VIDEO: Driver misses exit, causes crash on major Ohio interstate

OHIO — New video shows a driver missing their exit and causing a crash on a major Ohio interstate on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted a video on social media on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Interstate 71.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ODOT video shows that the driver missed their exit on I-71.

They pulled into the space where the roads split and sat there for a few moments. The video indicates the driver pulling into three vehicles, which caused the crash.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said in a social media post that the driver who missed their exit drove away from the scene.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group